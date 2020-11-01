Advertisement

Edgewood and Sauk Prairie volleyball punch tickets to state after earning sectional title

Crusaders earn first sectional championship since 2013; Eagles first since 2009
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a year of sports that’s historical for many reasons we want to forget, Edgewood and Sauk Prairie girl’s volleyball made memories on Saturday they will never forget.

The Crusaders earned their first trip to the state tournament since 2013, while the Eagles will make their first since 2009, just the second ever in program history.

Edgewood who was the top seed in their Division 2 Sectional 3 bracket swept No. 2 Platteville  25-13, 25-9, 25-12 at Lake Mills high school.

No. 1 Sauk Prairie was able to host their Division 1 Sectional 2 championship, and beat No.2 Fox Valley in four sets, 26-24, 27-25, 20-25, 25-19.

“I got 14 girls that work incredibly hard every day. They never complain and they’re just excited to play the game and this has been a goal all along.” Edgewood head coach, Eliza Zwettler said.

Highlighted by the duo of Marquette commits, senior Ella Foti and junior Natalie Ring, Zwettler’s entire group dominated on Saturday.

“I said to the girl’s afterwards, was there ever a doubt? And their answer was no. They just come in so loose. So ready to play and it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side of the net.”

Zwettler will be making her eighth trip to state with Edgewood. Three times as a Crusaders assistant coach and four times as a player. 2020 will be her first as head coach.

“We’re playing Edgewood volleyball right now which means we’re really tough from the service line and our defense sells it.”

State will take place on Saturday, November 7th. Kaukauna will host Edgewood and the division two bracket. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln will host Sauk Prairie and the division one bracket.

