Families get creative to celebrate a socially distanced Halloween

Dane County families found new ways to keep trick-or-treating alive while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:02 AM CDT
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Families across Dane County got creative this Halloween to keep traditions alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some families even showed off some engineering skills to make sure their neighborhood kids got a taste of trick-or-treating.

The pandemic has made traditional Halloween celebrations impossible, but people like Mike Randall and his wife Tara Keenan did not let that stop them from getting in the spirit.

“Halloween’s our favorite holiday of the year, along with the kids,” Randall explained.

Randall and his wife started brainstorming ways to safely welcome trick-or-treaters. Laughing, Randall said Keenan wanted to get on the roof and throw candy down.

“He nixed that,” Keenan said. “He’s like, ‘No!’ and I’m like, ‘Why? I could be a perfect witch up on the roof.'”

Randall and Keenan eventually settled on a socially distanced candy dispenser using a pipe and a wireless leaf blower. The leaf blower propels candy through the pipe, right into kids' hands or candy buckets.

Randall also hid a cellphone and speaker in the dispenser so he and his wife could remotely interact with trick-or-treaters.

“I can talk to them and comment on their costumes,” he explained.

Another family in Oregon built a candy machine to hand out candy to kids.

Happy Halloween everyone! Celebrations look very different this year, but many families came up with creative ways to...

Posted by Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 on Saturday, October 31, 2020

Fourteen-year-old Sophia Tsai and her brother Sam decided not to go trick-or-treating this year, but they still wanted to give out candy.

“We decided that we would do something fancy, that’s social distanced,” Sophia explained.

With help from their family, Sophia and Sam designed a “Candy Machine”, using a pully system to deliver candy from a distance.

“We experimented a lot, for hours,” Sophia remembered.

For the Tsai family and Randall and his wife, safety is definitely a priority.

“We’re encouraging everyone to wear masks,” Randall explained. Some of his Halloween decorations also remind people to stay six feet apart.

However, the best part for both families is seeing all the kids who get to enjoy the holiday, even during a pandemic.

“We already had some friends drive over earlier today with their little girls, they were doing the whole Frozen motif, even Mom and Dad were in costume,” Randall described.

Sophia said she loves seeing kids' reactions to the Candy Machine.

“They were jumping up and down in excitement at the candy coming out,” she described.

Dane County families found new ways to keep trick-or-treating alive while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

