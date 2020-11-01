Lake Mills man cited for fourth OWI offense after causing car crash

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers arrested a Lake Mills man Saturday afternoon for his fourth OWI after he caused a car crash on I94.

When troopers arrived on the scene of the crash, they located two vehicles: an occupied Hyundai and an unoccupied Infiniti. Both cars, troopers reported, were in the eastbound ditch.

The Infiniti sustained serious crash damage and open intoxicant containers were in the car, troopers said.

Witnesses reported the driver of the Infiniti traveling at high speed and swerving before crashing into the Hyundai. The driver, Jose Luis Gonzalez Campos, then ran from the scene of the crash into a nearby wooded area.

City of Lake Mills Police and the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office searched for the 30-year-old driver and found him nearby. He was brought back to the scene of the crash where he was given a field sobriety after showing signs of impairment. Officials say his preliminary breath test showed a 0.184 ethanol level.

The driver was brought to a local hospital for a blood test and then booked into the Jefferson Co. Jail. Officials say he was cited for fourth offense OW and Operating After Revocation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.