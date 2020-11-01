Advertisement

Madison fire crew swims to rescue person in sinking vehicle

(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say firefighters swam about 20 yards to a vehicle that was sinking into a Madison lake and rescued a person who was trapped in the back seat.

The State Journal reports that the victim was unresponsive and did not have a pulse when pulled from the vehicle near the Warner Park Boat Launch on Saturday night.

The fire crew administered CPR until a medic arrived on the scene to provide advanced life support. A spokeswoman says the victim was transported to a local hospital and regained a pulse before reaching the emergency room. A condition report was not available.

Authorities say a rescue team did not find any other occupants of the vehicle after performing an underwater search.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Biden leads Trump nationally by 10 points in final pre-election NBC News/WSJ poll

Updated: 2 hours ago
Democrat Joe Biden maintains his double-digit national lead over Republican President Donald Trump in the final national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll before the 2020 presidential election

News

Blustery Sunday - Expect gusty winds and a 20° temperature drop

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

One man shot, another arrested in Portage shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
A man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg after a shooting overnight.

Sports

Edgewood and Sauk Prairie volleyball punch tickets to state after earning sectional title

Updated: 15 hours ago
In a year of sports that’s historical for many reasons we want to forget, Edgewood and Sauk Prairie girl’s volleyball made memories on Saturday they will never forget. The Crusaders earned their first trip to the state tournament since 2013, while the Eagles will make their first since 2009, just the second ever in program history.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting on Madison’s west side

Updated: 16 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

Local

Milton man dead after farm accident

Updated: 18 hours ago
A Milton man is dead after a farm accident, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin’s positive COVID-19 cases reach new single-day record

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Department of Health Services recorded 5,278 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Crime

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting on Madison’s west side

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
The scene is still active at this time.

News

Lawyer: Wisconsin cop can’t be fired for future shooting

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT
|
By TODD RICHMOND
Attorney Jon Cermele told the commission Wednesday that firing Mensah for an event that hasn’t happened would violate due process.

Travel

Lanes blocked on U.S. 51 near Portage following traffic incident

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
WisDot expects the delays to last for about 2 hours.