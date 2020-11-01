Milton man dead after farm accident

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milton man is dead after a farm accident, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Saturday in a field off of East County Highway N in Milton.

Deputies responded to a report of a rollover tractor accident with a man pinned against a tree.

Officials say the 69-year-old man had been operating an International Harvester 640 pulling a New Idea corn picker south across an old concrete bridge over Otter Creek.

The picker started to go over the west edge of the bridge.

Officials say the man stopped and called his son who later came to help.

Afterwards, the man attempted to reverse the tractor off the bridge when a section of concrete on the east side of the bridge gave way and fell into the creek below.

Deputies say this caused the tractor to overturn, pinning the man against a grove of trees.

The man was removed by fire personnel and pronounced dead by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials say an autopsy is pending in Madison and no foul play is suspected.

The identity of the man will be released later in the week by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

