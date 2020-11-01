Advertisement

Milton man dead after farm accident

According to KSP, 54-year-old Timothy Jones was driving a 2007 Honda Civic north bound on Makers Mark Road when he lost control and the vehicle caught on fire.
According to KSP, 54-year-old Timothy Jones was driving a 2007 Honda Civic north bound on Makers Mark Road when he lost control and the vehicle caught on fire.(AP)
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milton man is dead after a farm accident, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Saturday in a field off of East County Highway N in Milton.

Deputies responded to a report of a rollover tractor accident with a man pinned against a tree.

Officials say the 69-year-old man had been operating an International Harvester 640 pulling a New Idea corn picker south across an old concrete bridge over Otter Creek.

The picker started to go over the west edge of the bridge.

Officials say the man stopped and called his son who later came to help.

Afterwards, the man attempted to reverse the tractor off the bridge when a section of concrete on the east side of the bridge gave way and fell into the creek below.

Deputies say this caused the tractor to overturn, pinning the man against a grove of trees.

The man was removed by fire personnel and pronounced dead by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials say an autopsy is pending in Madison and no foul play is suspected.

The identity of the man will be released later in the week by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wisconsin’s positive COVID-19 cases reach new single-day record

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Department of Health Services recorded 5,278 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Crime

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting on Madison’s west side

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The scene is still active at this time.

News

Lawyer: Wisconsin cop can’t be fired for future shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By TODD RICHMOND
Attorney Jon Cermele told the commission Wednesday that firing Mensah for an event that hasn’t happened would violate due process.

Travel

Lanes blocked on U.S. 51 near Portage following traffic incident

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
WisDot expects the delays to last for about 2 hours.

Latest News

News

Madison BCycle to offer free day passes on Election Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Passes can be accessed at kiosks using the promo code “110320," at madison.bcycle.com and on the BCycle mobile app with the code “VOTE2020″.

News

Ivanka Trump to host rally in Rothschild, Wisconsin Sunday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 1100 Imperial Avenue.

News

Latest Badger football COVID-19 report: 12 players, 10 staff members test positive

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez says a decision will be made Tuesday, Nov. 3 as to whether or not the Badgers will play against Purdue the following Saturday.

News

Spooky light rain showers could impact trick-or-treating

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Shots fired overnight on Stoughton Road in Madison

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Madison Police are investigating reports of shots fired along S Stoughton Road during the early morning hours on Saturday.

News

Multiple shell casings found on Madison’s near east side

Updated: 16 hours ago
Officers say a large group of people and cars left the area when they arrived on the scene.