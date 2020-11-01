Missing Dodge Co. veteran found dead

CITY OF HORICON, Wis. (WMTV) - A search for a missing City of Horicon veteran came to an end Sunday when he was found dead in Rubicon Township.

A Green Alert was issued for 62-year-old Dale Vogt Friday after he reportedly left his residence on foot around 3:15 a.m. without his cell phone and without telling his wife where he was going.

On Friday and Saturday, four teams from Wisconsin K9 SOS K9 Search and Rescue and one from the Beaver Dam Police department conducted searches. Additional searches by foot were conducted by local police agencies.

Sunday, while agencies were assembling to continue searching, a search and rescue crew found Vogt in Rubicon Township. Officials say he was found dead.

The Horicon police Department, assisted by a member of Vogt’s congregation, notified the family.

