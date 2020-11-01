MPD: Residents report shots fired from moving car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Sunday around 10:15 a.m.

MPD says residents on the 4600 block of Hayes Rd. reported seeing a person shooting a handgun from a moving car.

The car was gone when officers arrived, but shell casings were recovered, MPD says.

No victims have come forward and no damage has been noted at this time.

