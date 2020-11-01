MPD: Teen arrested after mugging victim outside bar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police arrested a 15-year-old Saturday after he mugged a victim outside of the Locker Room Sports Bar.

MPD says the victim was leaving the bar around 9 p.m. when she was followed by the juvenile. Witnesses saw the teen grab the victim’s purse and the two struggled in the parking lot.

According to MPD the victim suffered injuries to her face and sought medical attention.

The suspect fled the scene on foot but was quickly caught and arrested by officers, MPD says. He was charged with strong armed robbery and booked into the Juvenile Reception Center.

