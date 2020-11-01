One man shot, another arrested in Portage shooting

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg after a shooting overnight.

Portage Police say around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday night, the Columbia County Dispatch Center received a report of a man with a gunshot wound in the alleyway of E Cook Street.

Officers found one man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a regional hospital and is stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was able to identify the suspect as Joshua Travers. Officers located Travers at his residence on E Franklin Street in Portage and took him into custody without incident.

Investigators say that this was not a random act and the community is safe at this time.

