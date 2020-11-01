Advertisement

Trump: Supporters ‘protecting’ Biden campaign bus in Texas

By Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – President Donald Trump expressed his approval for the actions of supporters in Texas who reportedly swarmed a Joe Biden campaign bus.

A Biden campaign official described Friday’s incident as an attempt by a caravan of Trump supporters to slow down the bus and run it off the road.

But Trump on Sunday said his supporters were “protecting” the bus.

“It is something. Did you see the way our people, they ... you know, they were protecting his bus yesterday, because they’re nice,” Trump said during a rally in Washington, Michigan. “They had hundreds of cars.”

On Saturday, Trump said to supporters at a rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania: “Did anybody see the picture of that crazy bus driving down the highway, and it’s surrounded by like hundreds of cars? And they’re all Trump flags all over them … what a group.”

He also tweeted a video of his supporters driving alongside the bus, writing: “I LOVE TEXAS!”

A Biden campaign staffer said the vehicles involved in the incident slowed the tour bus to roughly 20 mph on the interstate.

Staffers on the bus called 911, which eventually led to local law enforcement assisting the bus to its destination.

Sen. Kamala Harris, who was campaigning in Texas on Friday, was not on the bus.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident, according to The Texas Tribune, which also reports that the confrontation led to Texas Democrats canceling three scheduled campaign events on Friday, with campaign officials citing “safety concerns” as the reason for the cancellations.

The incident also resulted in at least one minor collision, The Texas Tribune reports.

