Bail set at $2 million for alleged Kenosha shooter

In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. In a document filed Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, defense attorneys say sending Rittenhouse, accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob."
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A court commissioner has set cash bail for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin at $2 million.

Kyle Rittenhosue of Antioch faces multiple charges in the shootings in Kenosha in August. Rittenhouse made his initial court appearance in Kenosha on Monday.

His attorney, Mark Richards, asked that bail be set at $750,000 and that Rittenhouse be on electronic monitoring. Prosecutors asked for $2 million.

The father of one of the men who was killed demanded $4 million bail, saying Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law.

Keating ultimately sided with prosecutors, noting the charges are serious and calling Rittenhouse a flight risk.

