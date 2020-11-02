BIG warm-up this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Monday morning! Let’s start to the workweek out with some good news in the weather department. This week looks SUN-stational. Each day this week is going to feature a lot of sunshine. Our next chance of rain probably won’t come until sometime early next week. Plus, the first week of November looks very mild. It’s going to be warm for this time of year. After Monday, high temperatures will be near or above 60 degrees the rest of the week!

Temperature Trend - Warming Up (WMTV NBC15)

This morning is cold, though. We are waking up to temperatures in the 20s across most of the area. There is just enough wind this morning that it is adding a wind chill factor. Wind chills are in the teens in many spots this morning. No major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute today.

A chilly morning will turn into a mostly sunny and seasonable afternoon. Highs temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. The average high for today is 52 degrees. The only downfall to today will be the wind. The wind won’t be nearly as strong as Sunday. However, it will still be breezy. Expect a southwest to west wind at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph.

Monday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

The weather won’t be a problem on Election Day. Tuesday will be sunny and mild. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Once again, it could be breezy. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Election Day Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The reason why this week will be so nice is because an upper-level ridge or an area of high pressure in the middle of the atmosphere will be in control of our weather pattern. It’s going to keep the storm track well north of the area and the winds more southerly, which will keep our temperatures mild.

Sunny, Mild Weather Pattern (WMTV NBC15)

The quiet weather will likely continue into this weekend, too. There are some early indications that cooler and wetter weather could return sometime early next week or by the middle of the month.

Try to enjoy the mild, sunny weather while it is here!

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.