Dodge County man dies in crash late Sunday night

By Allie Purser
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in Dodge County Sunday night left a man dead.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 10:30 p.m. to a crash on County Highway G just south of Crestview Drive.

Their initial investigations show a man driving a 2009 Jeep Cherokee was heading north on County Highway G when he failed to adjust for a turn, sending him into a ditch. The driver was extricated by crews from he car and taken to Watertown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

That man has not been identified. The crash is currently under investigation.

