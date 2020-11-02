Justice Dept. to monitor Milwaukee elections

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Justice plans to head to Milwaukee to monitor the election process in Wisconsin’s largest city. The city is one of 44 jurisdictions across the country where federal agents will go on November 3 to ensure federal voting rights laws are being enforced.

Milwaukee is the only city or county in Wisconsin where the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division will have agents on the ground. It will also have a call center to which people can report possible voting rights violations.

“Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment,” Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Eric S. Dreiband said.

Complaints can be filed via a form available on the Dept. of Justice website or by calling 800-253-3931.

Some complaints, however, should be reported immediately to local election or law enforcement agencies, the agency noted. They include:

Disruptions at polling places, which should be reported to local elections officials immediately

Threats of violence or intimidation should be reported immediately to local police or by calling 911. Afterwards, they should be reported to the Dept. of Justice.

The Justice Dept. explained its Civil rights Division has been tasked with monitoring elections every year across the United States since 1965 and the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

Full list of jurisdictions where the Justice Department will be sending monitors:

Coconino County, Arizona;

Maricopa County, Arizona;

Navajo County, Arizona;

Los Angeles County, California;

Orange County, California;

Broward County, Florida;

Duval County, Florida;

Hillsborough County, Florida;

Miami-Dade County, Florida;

Orange County, Florida;

Palm Beach County, Florida;

Fulton County, Georgia;

Gwinnett County, Georgia;

City of Chicago, Illinois;

Cook County, Illinois;

Montgomery County, Maryland;

City of Boston, Massachusetts;

City of Lowell, Massachusetts;

City of Malden, Massachusetts;

City of Quincy, Massachusetts;

City of Springfield, Massachusetts;

City of Detroit, Michigan;

City of Eastpointe, Michigan;

City of Flint, Michigan;

City of Hamtramck, Michigan;

City of Highland Park, Michigan;

City of Jackson, Michigan;

Shelby Township, Michigan;

City of Minneapolis, Minnesota;

Bergen County, New Jersey;

Middlesex County, New Jersey;

Bernalillo County, New Mexico;

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina;

Wake County, North Carolina;

Cuyahoga County, Ohio;

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania;

Lehigh County, Pennsylvania;

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania;

Richland County, South Carolina;

Harris County, Texas;

Waller County, Texas;

Fairfax County, Virginia;

Prince William County, Virginia; and

City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

