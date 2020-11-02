Knowing your rights at the polls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison residents who still have a mail-in absentee ballot in their possession have some options to make sure it still gets counted. The City of Madison’s absentee ballot drop boxes will remain open until 5 PM Monday.

“You can drop off your absentee at any of those ballot boxes up until 5 PM. At which point our couriers will be collecting them all and locking those boxes closed. So you’ll still see the box there, but it’s going to be closed up,” says Maribeth Witzel-Behl, the Madison City Clerk.

The reason for the 5 PM deadline is so poll workers can collect those absentees and distribute them to the proper polling locations for counting on election day. You can also drop off your mail-in absentee ballot at your designated polling location on election day.

HOW LONG WILL I WAIT IN LINE?

Witzel-Behl says Madison voters who plan to cast their ballot in-person on Tuesday shouldn’t expect to wait in very long lines. She says after the initial surge at poll open, their goal is to make sure no one is standing in line longer than 15 minutes. If it’s taking longer than that to usher voters through, additional poll workers will be sent to that location to help speed up the process.

WHAT IF I GET THERE RIGHT AT POLL CLOSE?

Everyone that’s standing in line before 8 P.M. will get the chance to vote.

“As long as you’re there by 8 PM. Even if there is a line, whether it’s a line of vehicles for curbside voting or a line of voters standing in the polling place, just stay put. An election official will stand at the end of the line to make sure that all those voters are served and that nobody else joins the line after 8 PM,” says Witzel-Behl.

She also notes that lines may appear exceptionally long, because people will be standing six feet apart.

WHAT IF I MAKE A MISTAKE ON MY BALLOT?

If you make a mistake on your ballot while voting in-person, you can ask for a new ballot. Voters get three tries to fill out their ballot correctly. If an electronic polling machine goes down, voters can ask for a paper ballot.

WHAT IF I HAVE A DISABILITY OR DON’T SPEAK ENGLISH?

Poll workers are prepared to assist individuals with disabilities or those who don’t speak fluent English.

“We have an ExpressVote ballot marking device at each polling place. So that let’s you use a braille keypad to mark your ballot, or a touch screen that offers high contrast or large print or both. And it also offers Spanish translation.”

Witzel-Behl says there are translations available for nearly all other languages as well.

WHAT IF MY BALLOT GETS WET?

If your ballot gets wet, ask for a new one. Witzel-Behl says a wet ballot can shred inside a tabulator and cause the machine to malfunction or break down entirely.

WHAT IF I FEEL SICK OR I’M IN QUARANTINE?

If you wake up feeling sick on election day, curbside voting is available at every Madison polling location. You will not have to get out of your car in order to vote or register curbside.

If you are quarantined due to a doctor’s orders, you qualify as a hospitalized voter. Hospitalized voters can appoint someone as an agent. That agent will go to the clerk’s office on your behalf.

“So the agent runs down to the clerk’s office with the voters ID and with the absentee request. We give the agent the absentee ballot to take to the voter and then the agent will end up returning to us with that voters ballot sealed in the absentee envelope.”

Poll works will be sanitizing down pens, clipboards and voting booths between each use. They do ask you to bring your own black or blue ballpoint pen if possible.

