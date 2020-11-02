Madison City Clerk lists important points for voters ahead of Election Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Clerk’s Office released a list Monday of important things for voters to know ahead of Election Day.

Some poll places have changed since the last presidential election: Voters should Voters should check online to verify their polling location.

If you have an election question, ask a poll worker: The city clerk’s office said they want to keep the election transparent and poll workers can answer questions as long as they are not “political in nature.”

If you are in line to vote at 8 p.m., stay in line: A poll worker will stand at the end of the line to ensure everyone gets the chance to vote before the polls close.

Don’t let a lack of Voter ID keep you from voting: Voters without an acceptable ID can vote provisionally, meaning as long as they get a copy of their ID to the clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Friday, their ballot will be counted. Those without an ID can contact the Dane County Voter ID Coalition to help them get one.

The address on a Voter ID does not matter: Poll workers are only verifying your identity on Election Day, not your address.

Voter ID’s do not need to meet federal REAL ID requirements: If you renewed your state drivers license or Wisconsin ID and it did not have the REAL ID certification, the clerk’s office said it is OK. “Non-compliant” ID’s are still acceptable at the polls.

Some types of ID can be expired: If voters use a Wisconsin driver’s license, Wisconsin ID, US passport or military ID, its expiration date can be 11/07/2018 or later.

Someone convicted of a felony may vote if they have served their sentence and are “Off Paper”: The clerk’s office explained that the state restores voting rights once someone’s sentence is complete, but they will need to re-register at the polls with a proof of address.