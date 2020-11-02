Advertisement

Madison Fire rescues four boaters over the weekend amid poor lake conditions

The team was called to Lake Mendota for both incidents.
(KY3)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department’s Lake Rescue Team took four boaters to shore on Saturday due to windy conditions and rough waters at Lake Mendota.

Around 1:30 p.m., the department was called to Lake Mendota near Farwell Street in the Village of Maple Bluff for two boaters who became stranded.

The boat began sinking in rough waters that the team said was brought on by high winds that day. Two rescue team divers went into the water and brought the two people to safety. MFD continued, saying the two people were taken to Warner Park to be seen by paramedics for hypothermia.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office then retrieved the boat and returned it to the Warner Park boat launch.

The rescue team was called again at 5:10 p.m. to Lake Mendota in the area between James Madison Park and Tenney Park. Two sailors were in the water after their sailboat reportedly overturned.

Three Lake Rescue Team members went into the water and brought the two people on their boat.

The team noted that they made several attempts to bring the sailboat back upright, but it had a damaged boom, spinnaker and main sail. MFD added that the boat was eventually anchored in place with the help of Dane County Sheriff’s Office. It was then left to be picked up once the lake conditions improved.

