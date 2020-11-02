Advertisement

Monona PD stresses difference between poll watching, voter intimidation

By Gretchen Gerlach
Nov. 2, 2020
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Police Department says it is working to ensure a safe and secure general election on Tuesday.

“Voting is a fundamental right, and officials in the City of Monona are protecting that right,” the department posted on Facebook Monday.

The department says it is working with local, state and federal law enforcement make sure voters can trust the election results.

With voting already underway, the department says that any voter intimidation witnessed or reported will be responded to by election officials and law enforcement.

The department stressed that poll watching is legal but voter intimidation is against the law.

