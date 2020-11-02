Advertisement

MPD: Man tentatively charged after allegedly calling officer a racial epithet, doing graffiti

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who allegedly called a Madison Police Department officer a racial epithet and is accused of doing graffiti was arrested on tentative charges Sunday morning.

MPD reported that they developed probable cause to arrest Khalid Smiri, 20, around 10:20 a.m. on North Caroll Street after finding he allegedly used spray paint to make graffiti. He reportedly sprayed buildings, a bus shelter and pavement with “crude” phrases. MPD noted that some of the phrases called for the murder of police officers.

MPD also reported that Smiri spit at officers while being arrested, as well as calling one officer a racial epithet.

Smiri was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of criminal damage to property, discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker and resisting/obstructing.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

