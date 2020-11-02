Advertisement

Outside groups spend $8.2m on Wisconsin legislative races

Some of the campaigns that received donations from now-former Pebble CEO Tom Collier are returning the money.
Some of the campaigns that received donations from now-former Pebble CEO Tom Collier are returning the money.(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report finds that outside groups have spent more than $8.2 million to influence Wisconsin’s legislative races.

Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released a report Monday that found spending by Democratic-leaning express advocacy groups totaled more than $5.3 million as of Monday morning. Spending by Republican express advocacy groups totaled nearly $2.9 million.

Express advocacy groups sponsor advertising that specifically call for people to vote for or against a candidate. The 30th Senate District in Green Bay has seen the most spending.

Ten groups backing Democrat Jonathon Hansen have spent $544,000 and four groups backing Republican candidate Eric Wimberger have spent $449,000.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas is one of just five states that did not allow for widespread mail-in voting this year during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 18,000 people statewide.

National

1 killed, several injured in Vienna attack, police say

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Vienna say at least one person has been killed and several more have been injured in the Austrian capital late Monday in what security officials described as a “terror attack.”

National Politics

Trump talks legal action, Biden on offense as campaign ends

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

National

Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The father of one of the men who was killed demanded $4 million bail, saying Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law.

Latest News

National

Gulf storm damage causes polling place moves, power outages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Elections officials in the Deep South spent election eve tending to lingering storm damage from Hurricane Zeta and other storms that damaged buildings or left polling places without power.

National Politics

Final push for presidency on election eve

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitch to Americans ahead of election day tomorrow, as millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early.

National Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

National Politics

Kenosha prepares for election, two months after unrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Early voters waiting in line at Kenosha’s municipal offices couldn’t miss the dozens of buildings still boarded up in this little lakefront city.

National Politics

Justice Barrett joins Supreme Court arguments for first time

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new justice was confirmed last week in a 52-48 virtual party-line vote, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee.

National Politics

2020 election heads into its final, frantic hours

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
More than 95 million votes have already been cast, and the 2020 presidential candidates are using every last minute Monday to shore up votes from those waiting until Tuesday.