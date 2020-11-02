Packers take long look in mirror after loss to Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ran wild on the Packers in Minnesota’s 28-22 victory. Cook accounted for 226 scrimmage yards and all four Minnesota touchdowns on the day.

But he wasn’t the only problem for the Packers. Were they looking past the 1-5 Vikings and ahead to their Thursday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers?

They don’t think so.

“You know I don’t think we overlooked anybody," said Aaron Rodgers postgame.

“We’ve got grownups in this locker room," tight end Robert Tonyan said. "We’ve got veterans in this locker room, leaders in this locker room. So, we don’t look past anyone.”

Ok scratch that, what about the cold and extremely windy conditions at Lambeau? Maybe, although that was the same for both teams.

“I don’t know if we handled the elements as well as we have in years past," Rodgers said.

Both Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur agree the energy level wasn’t good enough.

“I do think that the juice if you will of our football team wasn’t where it needed to be," LaFleur said.

“I don’t know if we played with the same type of energy that we needed to," said Rodgers. "We had fans the last two weeks (in Tampa and Houston), no fans this week. I don’t know if that had something to do with it. But I didn’t feel like we played with a lot of energy today.”

The Packers offense moved the ball well all day, including in the second half. But 9 penalties for 85 yards were killer, especially on a key drive at the end of the third quarter with Green Bay down 14.

“We knew we had to play penalty free, that didn’t happen," LaFleur said. "The penalties were a big part of it, and when you do that, you’re gonna get beat, and that’s exactly what happened today.”

Add it all up, and it’s an underwhelming loss against a team that had been struggling all year and came into this game banged up. It’s the type of defeat the Packers can’t have if they want to be considered true contenders for the Lombardi Trophy.

“You know this is one of the games that we need to win," Rodgers said. "Hopefully this is just a reality check for us. Thankfully we have a short week, but we need better performances moving forward.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.