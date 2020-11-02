Packers player tests positive for COVID-19
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers confirmed Monday that one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19.
The team did not identify the player, only noting that he has self-quarantined. The Packers are now working with the NFL on contact tracing.
“Our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our players, staff and community. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and follow their guidance,” the team said in a statement.
The Packers plan to hold Monday’s player meetings virtually. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the positive test prior to the team announcement, noting the team had switched to virtual meetings.
ESPN’s Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky, who soon corroborated Pelissero’s scoop, reported only one player would be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the team has not given an indication of anyone else testing positive.
In follow ups to his initial tweet, Pelissero added a source told him running back A.J. Dillon was the player who tested positive. He also stated the test was the one players take before Sunday’s Vikings game.
He also pointed out that the Packers' running back room is small, which could cause problems leading into Thursday’s game.
