Packers player tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers confirmed Monday that one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team did not identify the player, only noting that he has self-quarantined. The Packers are now working with the NFL on contact tracing.

“Our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our players, staff and community. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and follow their guidance,” the team said in a statement.

Statement from the Green Bay Packers pic.twitter.com/6RrDsO7NyQ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 2, 2020

The Packers plan to hold Monday’s player meetings virtually. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the positive test prior to the team announcement, noting the team had switched to virtual meetings.

The #Packers will hold meetings virtually today as a precaution after a player tested positive for COVID-19, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

The Packers had a positive COVID test by a player, as @TomPelissero reported.



At this point, it’s one player, I’m told, who will be placed on the reserve/Covid list. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 2, 2020

ESPN’s Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky, who soon corroborated Pelissero’s scoop, reported only one player would be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the team has not given an indication of anyone else testing positive.

In follow ups to his initial tweet, Pelissero added a source told him running back A.J. Dillon was the player who tested positive. He also stated the test was the one players take before Sunday’s Vikings game.

He also pointed out that the Packers' running back room is small, which could cause problems leading into Thursday’s game.

Dillon's positive test came in Sunday's pregame COVID-19 testing. He played 17 snaps against the #Vikings. Through eight weeks, the NFL and its medical experts have found no evidence of on-field transmission. https://t.co/ElBX7cb8Z3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

