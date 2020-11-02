Advertisement

Retailers hope you shop early and often for holidays

There’s lots of inventory and plenty of discounts
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – From small shops to big stores, retailers are getting ready for the holiday shopping season in what’s been a challenging pandemic year.

“They’ve been preparing for this holiday season since the time, I believe, they realized this was not going to be a normal year,” said Bill Thorne of the National Retail federation.

The world’s largest retail trade organization is urging Americans to shop safe, early and often.

“These retailers, especially these small local retailers on main streets across America, are really needing your help right now,” Thorne said. “So, getting out there, buying now, getting that checklist done, you don’t have to worry about that later on.”

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is expecting consumers to spend slightly less on gifts than last year, but shell out a little more for decorations, for a total just under $1,000.

“The inventory is there,” Thorne said. “They are offering the discounts and the prices that people want to pay and our research has shown that people will shop early.”

Recent retail sales have made the NRF hopeful that this will be a strong holiday shopping season.

“People want the shopping experience,” Thorne said. “They have been forced basically to stay home. They want to get out and enjoy and partake in something they’ve known all of their lives.”

The retail organization believes online sales to be higher this year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

States to watch on election night

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to win the White House.

Local

Madison City Clerk lists important points for voters ahead of Election Day

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Madison Clerk’s Office released a list Monday of important things for voters to know ahead of Election Day.

National Politics

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas is one of just five states that did not allow for widespread mail-in voting this year during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 18,000 people statewide.

National

1 killed, several injured in Vienna attack, police say

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Vienna say at least one person has been killed and several more have been injured in the Austrian capital late Monday in what security officials described as a “terror attack.”

National Politics

Outside groups spend $8.2m on Wisconsin legislative races

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A new report finds that outside groups have spent more than $8.2 million to influence Wisconsin’s legislative races.

Latest News

Local

Madison Fire rescues four boaters over the weekend amid poor lake conditions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Fire Department’s Lake Rescue Team took four boaters to shore on Saturday due to windy conditions and rough waters at Lake Mendota.

National

Retailers hope you holiday shop early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The holiday shopping season is one of the most important times of the year for retailers and with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's shopping season will look a little different.

National Politics

Trump talks legal action, Biden on offense as campaign ends

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

National

Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The father of one of the men who was killed demanded $4 million bail, saying Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law.

Coronavirus

UW Health asks in-person voters to stay safe on Election Day amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
With Election Day less than 24 hours away, UW Health provided tips Monday to in-person voters in order to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.