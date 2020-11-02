UW Health asks in-person voters to stay safe on Election Day amid COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Election Day less than 24 hours away, UW Health provided tips Monday to in-person voters in order to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW Health advised voters wear a mask over their nose and mouth while waiting in line to vote, as well as using hand sanitizer after touching shared surfaces such as door knobs and voting machines.

The public should maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing while in line, according to a news release. Lines may be long, but health officials noted people should avoid gathering or crowding the area. On that same note, voters should dress warmly if they expect to be in line for a long duration of time or try to vote during “off peak” hours like the mid-morning to avoid crowds.

UW Health also recommended that voters wash their hands before and after leaving the polling place. People should also cover their cough or sneeze with the inside of their elbow or a tissue, even if they are wearing a mask.

Health officials suggested that, as usual, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus should not leave their home. Those who have COVID-19 symptoms, but have not tested positive or been required to isolate should look into voting curbside. People can call their municipal clerk’s office to see if this is an option.

UW Health added that if someone has been hospitalized and will be unable to vote in person, voters can appoint an agent to help them complete their ballot.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.