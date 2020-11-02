Advertisement

UW Health asks in-person voters to stay safe on Election Day amid COVID-19

Voters line up and wit to cast a ballot at the American Airlines Center during early voting Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Voters line up and wit to cast a ballot at the American Airlines Center during early voting Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Election Day less than 24 hours away, UW Health provided tips Monday to in-person voters in order to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW Health advised voters wear a mask over their nose and mouth while waiting in line to vote, as well as using hand sanitizer after touching shared surfaces such as door knobs and voting machines.

The public should maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing while in line, according to a news release. Lines may be long, but health officials noted people should avoid gathering or crowding the area. On that same note, voters should dress warmly if they expect to be in line for a long duration of time or try to vote during “off peak” hours like the mid-morning to avoid crowds.

UW Health also recommended that voters wash their hands before and after leaving the polling place. People should also cover their cough or sneeze with the inside of their elbow or a tissue, even if they are wearing a mask.

Health officials suggested that, as usual, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus should not leave their home. Those who have COVID-19 symptoms, but have not tested positive or been required to isolate should look into voting curbside. People can call their municipal clerk’s office to see if this is an option.

UW Health added that if someone has been hospitalized and will be unable to vote in person, voters can appoint an agent to help them complete their ballot.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Madison City Clerk lists important points for voters ahead of Election Day

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Madison Clerk’s Office released a list Monday of important things for voters to know ahead of Election Day.

National Politics

Outside groups spend $8.2m on Wisconsin legislative races

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A new report finds that outside groups have spent more than $8.2 million to influence Wisconsin’s legislative races.

Local

Madison Fire rescues four boaters over the weekend amid poor lake conditions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Fire Department’s Lake Rescue Team took four boaters to shore on Saturday due to windy conditions and rough waters at Lake Mendota.

Travel

Wis. State Patrol pulls over car with snowmobile strapped to the roof

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminded travelers Monday morning that traveling with a snowmobile on top of your car is not the safest way to transport it.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases in Wis. have increased 542% over the past 2 months

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
There were 3,433 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in the DHS' daily report, as well as three new deaths.

State

Bail set at $2 million for alleged Kenosha shooter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin court commissioner sets $2M bail for Illinois 17-year-old charged with killing 2 people during Kenosha unrest.

State

Justice Dept. to monitor Milwaukee elections

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dept. of Justice plans to head to Milwaukee to monitor the election process in Wisconsin’s largest city.

Nfl

Packers player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Multiple reports indicate a Green Bay Packers player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Politics

Nearly 1.9 million Wisconsinites have already voted

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
With nearly a full day to go before Elections Day, nearly two million Wisconsinites have already cast their ballots for Tuesday’s election.

News

Knowing your rights at the polls

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
Madison residents who still have a mail-in absentee ballot in their possession have some options to make sure it still gets counted. Residents who plan to vote in-person on election day have a host of rights they should take into consideration.