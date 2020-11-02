Wis. State Patrol pulls over car with snowmobile strapped to the roof
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northwest Region reminded travelers Monday morning that traveling with a snowmobile on top of your car is not the safest way to transport it.
The department shared a picture of the car state patrol officers stopped Sunday on US Highway 63 in Polk County where a snowmobile was strapped to the roof.
Drivers who are transporting equipment this winter should haul it on a trailer or using a truck, the department advised.
