Wis. State Patrol pulls over car with snowmobile strapped to the roof

The WisDOT Northwest Region shared a photo of a snowmobile strapped to the roof of a car Monday, saying this is not a safe way to transport equipment like this.
The WisDOT Northwest Region shared a photo of a snowmobile strapped to the roof of a car Monday, saying this is not a safe way to transport equipment like this.(WisDOT Northwest Region @WisDOTnorthwest Twitter)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northwest Region reminded travelers Monday morning that traveling with a snowmobile on top of your car is not the safest way to transport it.

The department shared a picture of the car state patrol officers stopped Sunday on US Highway 63 in Polk County where a snowmobile was strapped to the roof.

Drivers who are transporting equipment this winter should haul it on a trailer or using a truck, the department advised.

