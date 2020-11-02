Wis. State Patrol pulls over car with snowmobile strapped to the roof

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northwest Region reminded travelers Monday morning that traveling with a snowmobile on top of your car is not the safest way to transport it.

The department shared a picture of the car state patrol officers stopped Sunday on US Highway 63 in Polk County where a snowmobile was strapped to the roof.

Drivers who are transporting equipment this winter should haul it on a trailer or using a truck, the department advised.

Folks, don’t try this at home. Our State Patrol friends stopped this vehicle Sunday on US 63 in Polk County because this isn’t a safe way to transport a snowmobile. If you’re transporting equipment this winter, you are advised to safely haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck. pic.twitter.com/2LLHbew529 — WisDOT Northwest Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) November 2, 2020

