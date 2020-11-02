Advertisement

Wisconsin Elections Commission doesn’t expect long lines, major issues on Election Day

The Elections Commission said poll workers will still be kept busy counting absentee ballots and will continue counting until all votes are tabulated.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission does not expect long lines or major issues at the polls on Election Day.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days ahead of Election Day, more than 1.8 million people have already cast their ballots in Wisconsin. Because of that, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said they are not anticipating any major issues at the polls on Election Day.

“So many people have voted absentee either in the clerk’s office or by mail already," said Reid Magney, public information officer for the Wisconsin Election Commission.

Magney said he is not expecting long lines at the polls on Tuesday, but poll workers will still be kept busy processing absentee ballots.

“The real work is going to be on Election Day, starting to open those,” Magney said, explaining, “[Poll workers] can’t take a break and go home and get some sleep and come back the next day. They have to keep going, and they will keep going until it all gets done.”

The ACLU of Wisconsin told NBC15 they will be sending volunteers to polling places to make sure voters have everything they need to cast their ballot.

“We’re just really there to make sure that folks aren’t being turned away or discouraged by the fact that there’s a really long line in front of them,” explained Molly Collins, advocacy director for the ACLU of Wisconsin.

The message from both the WEC and the ACLU is that if people plan to vote on Election Day, they need to be prepared and have a plan.

“Make sure that your registration is up to date. Find out where your polling place is,” Magney recommended.

Collins also added if voters need to register on Election Day, they have to make sure they have the right documents.

“It’s a real heartbreaker when you’ve watched somebody wait in line for an hour and they get to the front of the line and they don’t have what they need,” she said.

The WEC is also reassuring voters, all ballots returned on time will be counted.

“We don’t expect that this is something that’s going to take days and days,” Magney said.

Magney explained full results may not be in Tuesday night, but he expects final results to be up sometime on Wednesday.

If voters have concerns at the polls on Election Day, they should reach out to their local clerk’s office.

What to bring to the polls

In order to vote, people need to bring a valid photo ID to the polls.

Voters can also register to vote in-person on at their polling place on Election Day. To do that, people have to show proof of a Wisconsin residence.

For a full list of acceptable IDs and documents, visit myvote.wi.gov.

Latest News

News

Examining who could make the biggest impact in the 2020 election

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
Powell said young voters are always the most unpredictable group, especially in 2020. They could make a large impact in battleground Wisconsin; but only time will tell.

Politics

President Trump heading to Kenosha for Election Eve campaign stop

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
President Donald Trump has announced he’s coming back to Wisconsin at least one more time before voters head to the polls.

Politics

Brett Favre endorses President Trump

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
In a tweet, the former Packer said he was voting for President Donald Trump and listed the reasons behind his choice.

Politics

Why rejected absentee ballots may matter to battleground Wis.

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
Election officials are correcting absentee ballots until the last minute in battleground Wisconsin, where a narrow margin of votes helped decide the last presidential election.

Latest News

News

Record voter turnout, close election anticipated in Sauk Co.

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
By Gabriella Rusk
City of Baraboo officials say early voting and new voter registrations are up compared to previous years.

Politics

National Guard activated to assist in election

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Hundreds of National Guard members will fill the roles of poll workers across Wisconsin during next week’s election.

Politics

Wisconsin GOP chair says hackers stole $2.3 million from account dedicated to Trump reelection

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT
|
By Scott Bauer
Wisconsin Republican Party chairman says hackers stole $2.3 million from account dedicated to Trump reelection.

Politics

Are masks required to vote? Election officials talk health and safety at the polls

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
Despite a statewide mask mandate, voters without masks will not be turned away at the polls, Wisconsin election officials say.

Politics

Counting absentee ballots starts as soon as polls open on Election Day

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
According to Wisconsin law, poll workers cannot open mail-in ballots until polls open. Then, they have to keep the count going until all ballots are counted.

Local

Assembly Speaker open to second coronavirus aid package

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Republican lawmakers may be weighing whether to pass another coronavirus relief package.