2020 Presidential Election: Live Blog

NBC15 News will be updating this Live Blog as the election night continues.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s officially Election Day and NBC15 News will keep you up to date on Election Day news as it happens.

6:00 p.m. More than two-thirds of Madison voters have made their voice heard

More than two-thirds of Madison voters have already made their voices heard and with two hours to go and some absentee ballots left to write that number is guaranteed to rise.

According to the latest numbers from the City Clerk’s office, overall turnout has topped 67 percent, including both absentee ballots and those who voted Tuesday. That number does not include the absentee ballots that are still left to count.

As it stands, 97,758 absentee ballots have been tallied, and the Clerk’s Office notes that just under 1 in 5 ballots absentee ballots are left to be counted.

The City added that the uncounted absentee ballots do not count yet toward the overall turnout figure, which means it is bound to jump once they are finished and the voters who head to the polls in the last few hours are counted.

5:00 p.m. Baraboo City Clerk says they’ve received positive feedback from voters

One voter told NBC15 that they only waited about eight minutes to cast his ballot.

Baraboo City Clerk Brenda Zeman said she expects things to remain busy there until about 7:30 p.m.

ELECTION NIGHT: I’m LIVE for NBC15 Madison at the Baraboo Civic Center. We are seeing an uptick in voters and lines as the evening rush comes through.

Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

4:10 p.m. UW Poll workers say students are consistently showing up to vote

Poll workers at the University of Wisconsin- Madison say curbside voting is also available, but they are finding that most students want to go inside to vote.

The workers also say they’re actually over-staffed and have not seen issues yet with lines or traffic.

4:05 p.m. City of Madison says 121,000 absentee ballots have been returned

The city sent out nearly 128,000 ballots total, meaning about 7,000 still needed to be turned in on Tuesday.

City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said those who still have their ballot can return it to their polling location, even by pulling up curbside and handing it to officials in yellow vests.

4 p.m. Verona City Clerk says polls were “much busier” than she expected

Verona City Clerk Ellen Clark said the line was “through the parking lot” this morning when the polls opened at Verona Public Library. She said that she had seen a lot of young people and first time voters.

Verona has also had to process about 7,000 absentee ballots and Clark said the in-person turnout slowed things down a little in terms of counting.

“We’ve had to pull some people off the absentee ballot processing station to get people checked in,” Clark said.

3:30 p.m. Madison has processed 60% of their absentee ballots

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonnell said we probably will not see results Tuesday night of the election, but he expects full results to be up by the morning Wednesday.

McDonnell also noted that the polls have been fairly quiet and had not heard of any major problems.

12:20 p.m. City of Madison reports over 33% of absentee ballots had been processed

The city noted that as long as voters are in line by 8 p.m., they can vote.

11 a.m. Absentee ballot counting is underway in Janesville

Poll workers began opening up envelopes at St. Patrick’s parish in Janesville on Tuesday to process absentee ballots.

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said the county came into Tuesday with nearly 50,000 absentee votes. She noted that the total votes in 2016 was 76,000.

