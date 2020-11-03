Advertisement

Absentee ballot counting underway in Janesville

By Michelle Baik and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Poll workers began opening up envelopes at St. Patrick’s parish in Janesville on Tuesday to process absentee ballots.

Janesville City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek was trying out a high speed tabulator for the first time, which is supposed to process 1,500 ballots per hour. However, the clerk said they saw some expected “hiccups.” The machine was having trouble reading certain ballots due to creasing, but a mechanic was on site.

An old tabulator was brought in to catch up on counting, which is an open process that anyone can come to watch.

“No one person is doing the job by themselves,” Godek said. “You have multiple people looking at one thing.”

Godek expected the ballot counts to finish by midnight, but voters still holding on to their ballots do still have until 8 p.m. to bring them to the parish or city clerk’s office. He added that he expects between 7,000 and 8,000 ballots to be cast in person citywide.

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said the county came into Tuesday with nearly 50,000 absentee votes. She noted that the total votes in 2016 was 76,000.

The polls were also busy in Janesville, with a line coming out of the door at the Rock County Job Center. Workers at that location say it’s in part due to the newly registered voters and Tollefson says it’s too early to say how many people will vote in person. However, the county has a strong turnout.

Tim Davila voted in person, saying it’s just what he is used to. “I just turned 50, so I guess I’m old school that way,” he said.

