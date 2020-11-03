Chronic non-voters say they’re going to turn out to vote this election

(WSAW) - In the last presidential election, nearly 100 million eligible voters did not cast a ballot, which is about 43% of the eligible voting-age population. However, this presidential election, a non-voter research project sees that population turning out to vote.

The Knight Foundation, a non-profit, non-partisan organization, surveyed 12,000 chronic non-voters nationally in 2019, with a focus on 10 swing states, including Wisconsin. “For comparison purposes, a group of 1,000 active voters who consistently participate in national elections and a group of 1,000 young eligible voters (18-24 years old) were also surveyed. Findings were further explored through in-depth conversations with non-voters in focus groups held around the country,” the report reads.

Evette Alexander, the Knight Foundation’s director of learning and impact said “likely voters” are often the focus leaving non-voters out of the conversation and this is the first comprehensive effort to understand this population of people. She explains they wanted to get to know this misunderstood population, why they do not vote know, and what would impact they would have if they turned out to vote.

“The non-voting population doesn’t exactly mirror demographically and politically the active voting populations,” Alexander said, explaining that they are quite diverse. “So, you have wealthy and very educated non-voters and you have their opposites. However, when you compare the most active voters and the chronically disengaged, the non-voters demographically, tended to be a bit less educated and a bit lower-income.”

Researchers categorized these non-voters into profiles based on their mindset about politics and voting. Those profiles are “Established Progressives,” “Traditional Conservatives,” “Modern Moderates,” “Indifferent Average,” “Unattached Apoliticals,” and “Underemployed Unsures.”

Alexander said they often look like voters; they affiliate with a party, they can place their beliefs on the liberal to conservative scale, and a lot are registered. On the other side of the spectrum, they are actively disengaged from political and civic activities, they are less informed about politics, and they do not care to be informed.

“And then kind of in the middle you have some profiles that are kind of middle of the road Americans," Alexander explained. "A lot of them, ironically, are stay at home moms that for whatever reason they have just disengaged from politics and political information, political news.”

Unlike those surveyed in other states, in Wisconsin, more than half (59%) of non-voters actively seek out news and information, largely from television news sources (46%), but they are skeptical of it, with 58% of Wisconsin non-voters surveyed saying they trust the information reported in the media “a little.”

Overall, non-voters in Wisconsin believe it is easy to go through the voting process, with 49% saying it is easy and 33% saying it is somewhat easy. So, why don’t they vote?

“The top reasons that non-voters gave were that they don’t like the candidates and that they don’t know the candidates and issues and they feel like their votes don’t matter,” Alexander said.

There is a bit of distrust in the election system. While non-voters in Wisconsin somewhat believe that votes are counted properly (45%), their overall confidence level in the system is skeptical, with 39% somewhat confident and 26% not very confident. Those who were not confident said that is due in part because of the Electoral College (25%), campaign finance (20%), or simply a rigged or corrupt system (27%). For example, about 75% strongly or somewhat agree that money and special interests have more influence over elections than voters at least to some degree.

When asked what could get them to turn out to vote, the top response at 25% of all respondents said a candidate they believed in. The next biggest response at 17%, “nothing.”

“We need to communicate to people, particularly those who are not active voters yet that their votes do matter and will be counted and that our system works,” Alexander urged.

The 2020 Election

The Knight Foundation found, even before the pandemic, a majority of non-voters (60% of Wisconsinites surveyed and 57% of all surveyed) believed Tuesday’s election will be more important than past elections. A large majority said they were planning to vote in this election too (75% of Wisconsinites surveyed and 71% of all surveyed).

The three main reasons non-voters said they planned to vote was because they were either pro-Donald Trump (21% of Wisconsinites surveyed and 19% of all surveyed), anti-Trump (18% of Wisconsinites surveyed and 22% of all surveyed), or they felt it was the right thing to do (38% of Wisconsinites surveyed and 31% of all surveyed).

Of course, there was not a democratic presidential candidate lined up in 2019, but when asked who they would vote for in this next election, 33% said the democratic nominee, 31% said Trump, 19% said someone else, and 17% said they were not sure.

In terms of where these Wisconsin non-voters' views fall on the political spectrum, they are diverse, with individuals leaning slightly more moderate to conservative (19% liberal, 28% moderate, 33% conservative), while a smaller percentage either did not think in those terms or did not know. Nationally, the percentages were nearly the same.

While chronic non-voters in north-central Wisconsin NewsChannel 7 connected with did not want to do formal interviews on camera, all of them said they planned to vote or already voted. They also reflected much of what was found in the Knight Foundation’s research.

