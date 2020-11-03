Conservative law firm asks court to reconsider emergency order case

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A conservative law firm filed an amicus brief in the Wisconsin Supreme Court Tuesday on behalf of plaintiffs in a case challenging Gov. Tony Evers’ legal authority to issue multiple emergency declarations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the brief for the case that was filed in August. They argue that the state statute prohibits the governor from exercising emergency powers without Legislature approval indefinitely and if the court concludes otherwise, the emergency powers statute violates the separation of powers.

The brief also argues that the court should “prevent the Legislature from ever giving away its core powers.”

The original action in court resulted in a stay in the proceedings of WILL’s lawsuit in Polk County.

WILL previously filed a motion for an immediate injunction in the Polk County Circuit Court, asking a judge to render Gov. Evers extended emergency declaration and mask mandate “invalid and void”. WILL argued that Gov. Evers “represents a gross abuse of power” by continuing the COVID-19 emergency orders.

