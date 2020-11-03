Advertisement

Convenience store employee accused of child sex crimes while at work

Mohd Andul Mujeeb, 37, of Madison.
Mohd Andul Mujeeb, 37, of Madison.(Middleton Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old Madison man was arrested late last week for allegedly trading tobacco products and money to a young teen for sexual activity and nude pictures while working at a Middleton convenience store.

According to the Middleton Police Dept., Mohd Abdul Mujeeb would ask for nude images from the 14-year-old victim in exchange for tobacco products. Investigators also say he engaged in sexual activity with her in exchange for money and more tobacco products.

Mujeeb was working at the Pit Stop Express, in the 3300 block of Parmeter St., at the time, the noted.

The police dept. alleges the nude pictures were found on his phone.

Mujeeb was booked on counts of repeated acts of sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography, and child enticement.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call or text the Middleton Police Dept. at 608-824-7300. They can also call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Badgers

Wisconsin cancels Saturday’s game against Purdue

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin has canceled its home game against the Purdue Boilermakers this game because of recent COVID-19 infections.

State

Woman to be sentenced in Brown Co. homicide case has died

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Brown County judge who was scheduled to sentence a woman for lying during a homicide investigation was informed that the defendant had died.

Nfl

REPORT: Packers RB Williams, LB Martin out Thursday after close contact with COVID-positive Dillon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Packers play the 49ers Thursday night in San Francisco. They’ll be without Williams, Martin and Dillon.

National Politics

Final NBC/Marist state polls show close races in Pennsylvania and Arizona

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Murray
Democrat Joe Biden holds a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the all-important battleground state of Pennsylvania, while the two candidates are tied in Arizona.

Latest News

News

Sunny, mild Election Day - No weather woes for voters

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

Gov. Evers invests $10m in Wisconsin nonprofits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Gov. Tony Evers has announced a $10-million investment aimed at providing funds for nonprofit organizations providing critical services during the pandemic.

News

EXPLAINER: Calling a race is tricky: How AP does it

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO
In the 2020 U.S. general election, The Associated Press will declare winners in more than 7,000 races – starting with the White House and reaching down the ballot to every seat in every state legislature.

News

State Street businesses board up ahead of election

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Madison police told NBC15 they will have additional staffing on election day to respond to any potential incidents.

News

What to know before Election Day

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Every Notre Dame football player registered to vote ahead of 2020 presidential election

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame will not be allowed to practice on election day, per NCAA rules. Every college football team in the country has the day off