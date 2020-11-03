Convenience store employee accused of child sex crimes while at work

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old Madison man was arrested late last week for allegedly trading tobacco products and money to a young teen for sexual activity and nude pictures while working at a Middleton convenience store.

According to the Middleton Police Dept., Mohd Abdul Mujeeb would ask for nude images from the 14-year-old victim in exchange for tobacco products. Investigators also say he engaged in sexual activity with her in exchange for money and more tobacco products.

Mujeeb was working at the Pit Stop Express, in the 3300 block of Parmeter St., at the time, the noted.

The police dept. alleges the nude pictures were found on his phone.

Mujeeb was booked on counts of repeated acts of sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography, and child enticement.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call or text the Middleton Police Dept. at 608-824-7300. They can also call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

