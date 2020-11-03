Advertisement

DNR, hunters prepare for annual venison donation to families in need

(WDTV)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin deer hunters are advised to start planning their annual venison donation to participating food pantries across Wisconsin.

Each year, hunters, meat processors and food pantries across the state work together with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and its partners to donate thousands of pounds of venison to families in need.

“Whether it is harvesting an extra deer or donating the only deer they shoot, Wisconsin hunters have historically shown their willingness to help others by donating deer to the Deer Donation Program,” said Sarah Wyrick, DNR wildlife damage program assistant. “As deer hunters begin preparations for this hunting season, we encourage them to consider the Deer Donation Program.”

Since it began in 2000, the Wisconsin Deer Donation Program has donated more than 92,000 deer, totaling 3.7 million pounds of meat distributed to food pantries statewide.

Hunters can donate a deer at one of the participating meat processors or make a monetary donation when they buy a hunting license to help cover venison processing costs, Wyrick said.

Hunters should plan their donation by locating a participating processor and having their deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease. They should ahead to make sure the participating processors are prepared to accept the deer.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Higher turnout expected among Wisconsin voters of color

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Tajma Hall
As the 2020 election inches closer, one thing political analysts are monitoring is voter turnout in communities of color.

Local

Photographer in right place at right time captures couple’s special day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
A photographer in the right place at the right time decided to capture a bride and groom's special day for free.

VOD Recordings

How voter turnout in communities of color could impact the election in WI

Updated: 1 hours ago
Recurring 5 p.m. news recording

News

A chance encounter with a photographer allowed a couple's wedding day to be captured

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Over 48,000 COVID-19 cases are active in Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

NBC15 Political Analyst: Voter turnout in communities of color could be higher than in 2016

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

MPD: Man tentatively charged after allegedly calling officer a racial epithet, doing graffiti

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man who allegedly called a Madison Police Department officer a racial epithet and is accused of doing graffiti was arrested on tentative charges Sunday morning.

News

Packers player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

New COVID-19 cases in Wis. have increased 542% over the past 2 months

Updated: 2 hours ago