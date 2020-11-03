Advertisement

Every Notre Dame football player registered to vote ahead of 2020 presidential election

Notre Dame will not be allowed to practice on election day, per NCAA rules. Every college football team in the country has the day off
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a big week in South Bend for many reasons, not just for the Top 5 clash at Notre Dame Stadium between the No. 4 Fighting Irish and No. 1 Clemson.

Tuesday is also election day.

Brian Kelly was able to get every single one of his players registered to vote. Of the 114 registered players, 90 of them voted early via absentee mail-in voting.

Kelly says he’s encouraged all of his players to use the Notre Dame platform to speak their voice and vote.

“When we started this in terms of being socially active, part of it is to do something about being involved in making a change,” Kelly said. “They can make a change by voting. If they choose not to vote, then that’s their choice too. They have that right. Clearly, when you have 90 out of 114 guys voting, this was very important to them.”

Notre Dame will not be allowed to practice on election day, per NCAA rules. Every college football team in the country has the day off.

Instead of practicing, the Fighting Irish will be handing out vote stickers to other students on campus.

Notre Dame will resume preparation for Clemson on Wednesday.

