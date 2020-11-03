Fitchburg woman allegedly battered, held at gunpoint by uninvited party guest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old victim told Madison Police she was pushed down the stairs, had a handgun pointed at her and was struck in the face during a Halloween party just after midnight Saturday.

The incident took place on the 800 block of E. Gorham St. The victim, from Fitchburg, told MPD some younger, uninvited teens arrived at the party hosted by her friend. When the young men were asked to leave they reportedly battered the victim.

MPD heard of the crime after being called to the hospital.

The victim was reportedly driven to the hospital by her friends and was being treated for a possible broken jaw.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.