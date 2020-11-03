Advertisement

Gov. Evers invests $10m in Wisconsin nonprofits

Grants support nonprofit organizations providing critical services as COVID-19 continues surge in Wisconsin
(Gov. Tony Evers via YouTube)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced a $10-million investment aimed at providing funds for nonprofit organizations providing critical services during the pandemic.

Administered by the Department of Administration, grant applications are now being accepted. Additional details regarding the grant and the application are available here. The deadline for the grant application is Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected folks and families across our state in nearly every aspect of their lives,” said Gov. Evers. “Our nonprofit organizations have been there every step of the way, answering the call to serve by providing critical and diverse services to Wisconsinites who are facing significant challenges. The economic stability of our nonprofits is key to ensuring they are able to continue this good work for people and families across Wisconsin.”

The COVID-19 Pandemic Response Nonprofit Grant Program will provide grant funding to eligible organizations that are providing critical services to individuals in the areas of health care, housing, and shelter, adult education, or other services being provided in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. These efforts are funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF).

