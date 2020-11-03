Headed to the polls? Here’s what you need to know

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission has voters covered when it comes to the information they need to know for Election Day.

What time do the polls open?

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2020.

Voter registration

Voters can register to vote at their designated polling place on Election Day. Residents can check to verify their polling place online using the MyVote.Wi tool.

What’s on my ballot?

Each ballot will have the General Election for the president and vice president of the United States, representative in Congress, state senator (even-numbered districts), state representative, district attorney and other county offices.

What to bring to the polls

If you have an absentee ballot and have not turned it in yet, you will have to turn it in at your polling location in order to guarantee that the vote will count.

Voters will also need to bring an acceptable form of photo ID, such as a Wisconsin drivers license or state ID card. A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes during this election.

Voters without an acceptable ID can vote provisionally, where the ballot is marked by a voter but is not counted at the time it is cast. There are two circumstances where a voter can receive a provisional ballot. The first is that they are a qualified elector who has been given a current and valid drivers license or ID card on Election Day, but is unable or unwilling to list the number on the registration. The second is that the registered voter is unable or unwilling to provide proof of identification.

Provisional ballots will not be given out to those who are at the wrong polling place, or if they are attempting to register in-person on election day and they do not have a required proof of residence.

The provisional ballot will not be counted unless the required information is given to poll workers by 8 p.m. on Election Day or their municipal clerk’s office by 4 pm Friday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.