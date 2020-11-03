Higher turnout expected among Wisconsin voters of color

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the 2020 election inches closer, one thing political analysts are monitoring is voter turnout in communities of color.

With Wisconsin being a swing state, how communities of color choose to vote could have a big impact on the results. Political analysts say both presidential campaigns have been aiming to win over minority voters, with Black voters being the focus.

The results of this could play a huge role in who wins Wisconsin. Right now, more Black and Hispanic voters are expected to cast ballots this election, compared to 2016.

NBC15 Political Analyst, Professor Richard Haven says the data shows that 74% of African Americans in Wisconsin voted in 2012, when Barack Obama won re-election. Turnout dropped significantly among those same voters in 2016, with only 55% showing up at the polls.

Prof. Haven says there are a few reasons for this. “That was the first presidential election that had the voter ID, then second, a lack of enthusiasm about Hillary Clinton and very little campaigning if any in Wisconsin from her.”

Prof. Haven says the question now is will the African American vote rise again? He says data from voter turnout in 2018 indicates it’s possible and if it does happen, that could give former Vice President Joe Biden an advantage, if voters choose him.

Wisconsin has been a blue state, voting democrats to the White House since 1988, until Donald Trump turned Wisconsin red by less than one percentage point in 2016.

Both campaigns are pushing to win swings states like Wisconsin, especially in the last few days leading up to Nov. 3.

Local non-profit and non-partisan organizations have been working to get increase voter turnout among communities of color.

For the last four years, this has been a goal for Freedom Inc. in Madison. “Instead of waiting for the last couple months before the election to connect with folks," Mahnker Dahnweih, Community Power Building Coordinator for Freedom Inc. said they knew it was important to start early.

“Historically Black people have been pushed out of the civic arena and have been suppressed,” said Mahnker Dahnweih, Community Power Building Coordinator for Freedom Inc.

Outreach to help communities of color understand how their vote can make a difference.

"We cannot depend on one candidate to fix it all. All these different people control different aspects of your life. If we can be in the streets in the thousands we can show up to the polls in the thousands to make sure our voices are heard, said Dahnweih.

Racial injustice and calls for social change are some reasons we could see higher turnout among Black voters this year and others who support the movement.

The Urban League of Greater Madison is also encouraging communities of color to vote, doing this in several ways. The organization is providing rides to the polls for those who need it, and has turned to social media to help spread the message about making your voice heard this election.

The organization began a campaign called #VoteforMe where a diverse group of teens, too young to vote are sharing their stories online to encourage adults to vote to enact change for their futures.

“As Black and Brown people in this nation we have to get out and cast the vote for people who are going to be pursing justice and equity,” said Dr. Ruben Anthony, president & CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison.

The Latinx community will also play a major role this election, which is why groups like Voces de la Frontera in Madison have been reaching out to those in the local community to rally votes.

The organization says it’s supporting Joe Biden and wants to see racial justice, and more done for immigrants, low wage workers, and education rights.

“It’s important to vote because it effects their lives. The immigrant community...the path to citizenship has been made a lot harder with this administration,” said Bianca Tomasini.

Professor Haven expects many minority voters will cast their ballots Tuesday in-person, especially Black voters.

He also says the Trump campaign has been working to appeal to Black male voters while the Biden camp hopes having Kamala Harris on the ticket, and the support of former President Obama will help.

