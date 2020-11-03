Advertisement

Mild & Dry Election Day

Nothing but sunshine.
Madison
Madison(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Expect a beautiful stretch of weather over the next week in what will likely be the nicest stretch of the fall time season. With high pressure situated just to our south, plenty of sunshine will be in the picture for the week ahead. Election Day will be sunny with highs into the middle 60s. Those temperatures will climb to the middle and upper 60s by the weekend.

Outside of a few more clouds Thursday, dry conditions will prevail through at least Sunday. Our next weathermaker arrives Sunday into Monday. There remains some question on the timing of this, but stormy weather will return by early next week. This will also bring much cooler temperatures.

