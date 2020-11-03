Advertisement

Mild Temperatures Continue On

Mainly Sunny Skies
Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -THE NBC15 FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST BRIAN DOOGS:

The beautiful weather continues on with no end in sight. Highs will slowly climb through the middle and upper 60s for the second half of the week. A few spots hitting the 70 degree mark cannot be ruled out. Outside of a few clouds Thursday, mainly sunny conditions will carry us into the weekend.

Our next weathermaker arrive early next week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. This will bring cooler, but seasonable, temperatures back into the 40s for highs. Overnight lows will dip back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

