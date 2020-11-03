Mild Temperatures Continue On

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -THE NBC15 FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST BRIAN DOOGS:

The beautiful weather continues on with no end in sight. Highs will slowly climb through the middle and upper 60s for the second half of the week. A few spots hitting the 70 degree mark cannot be ruled out. Outside of a few clouds Thursday, mainly sunny conditions will carry us into the weekend.

Our next weathermaker arrive early next week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. This will bring cooler, but seasonable, temperatures back into the 40s for highs. Overnight lows will dip back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.