MPD arrests teen for armed robbery, throwing rocks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police arrested a 13-year-old for armed robbery Sunday after he allegedly threw rocks at a man and demanded money.

Police say the juvenile threatened a 35-year-old victim with rocks while he was walking in the 1300 block of MacArthur Rd., hitting him man once in the arm.

The victim reportedly gave the teen all he had in his wallet, one dollar.

Witnesses called the police and the teen was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Reception Center.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.