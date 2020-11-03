Photographer in right place at right time captures couple’s special day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sommer Walstead said she’s always imagined a small wedding. Due to the pandemic, her wedding was especially small, held in the backyard of her childhood home.

“I got everything that I needed, the most important thing was my dad walking me down the aisle,” she said of her masked walk through the backyard.

While her dad was there, another family member unfortunately could not be after receiving a positive coronavirus test. While Walstead said that family member is now healthy and doing well, the guest list for the wedding was small – just her father, her two sons, and her sister and her sister’s family.

It was important for Walstead to have the ceremony when she did, on a day that’s meaningful for her family.

“I wanted it on that date and I didn’t want to cancel or postpone it because it was my mom and dad’s anniversary,” she said. “I lost my mom when I was really young, that was something that was really important to me.”

After the backyard gathering, Walstead said she, her husband, and her sister decided to take some quick cell phone photos at Cherokee Marsh to remember the day. That’s when they met photographer MacKenzie Buell of Keek’s Photography.

Buell said she was setting up for a photo session she had scheduled that day in Cherokee Marsh when she noticed the couple. When she saw the cell phone photo shoot happening, she cautiously approached the couple, cognizant of the pandemic and social distancing.

“I did ask for their permission and I just kind of talked to them while I was taking their pictures,” she said. “It was more of just, wow, I can’t let this moment go by than anything else.”

Buell ended up taking photos of the newlyweds for free, hoping to capture their big day.

“They were just amazed at the fact that somebody wanted to do that for them, and on my side, it was nothing,” she said. “I just feel like the conversation was so – it was a normal conversation, it was a normal encounter, but I was just able to get these pictures that she will never forget, and I think that’s really special.”

“I’m so excited that I have pictures like that to remember, because that day I didn’t think we’d have pictures like that at all,” Walstead said.

However, Walstead almost didn’t get the photos. Buell said after taking the photos, she gave the groom, Mike Haines, her contact information. However, Buell later learned Haines was having some phone troubles, and Buell never heard from him. Eager to reconnect with the couple to give them their photos, as well as return Haines' boutonniere she found on the ground, she took to social media.

With the community’s help sharing her social media post, Buell was able to connect with the couple. Buell said for her, the experience was a lesson in kindness during challenging times.

“Just to have general generosity and to treat people the way that you want to be treated, the golden rule, that is just so important,” Buell said. “And I feel like going forward, this moment kind of just proved that for me.”

“I just appreciate her and hope that people can remember that the little things, they can be big, monumental things for people,” said Walstead.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.