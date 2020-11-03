Advertisement

PHOTOS: Blue moon lights up sky on Halloween in Wisconsin

By Juliana Tornabene and Brendan Johnson
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A blue moon lit up the night sky on Halloween for the first time in 19 years in southern Wisconsin on Saturday.

October 2020′s second full moon - or blue moon - occurred on the morning of Oct. 31.

This full moon is also considered a “micro” full moon. It appeared slightly smaller and dimmer since it occurred during apogee - when the Earth and the Moon are farthest apart.

According to NASA, the Moon was be 253,000 miles away and appeared almost 14% smaller than when the Moon is closest to Earth. Of course, this is barely noticeable to the naked eye.

This moon phase comes after the full moon on Oct 1 - also known as the Harvest moon. That’s the phrase to coin the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox.

Nowadays, the phrase “blue moon” is used to describe the second full moon in a month. Before, the phrase used to describe the third out of fourth full moon in an astronomical season.

The moon will be more than 95% illuminated from October 29 - November 2.

