REPORT: Packers RB Williams, LB Martin out Thursday after close contact with COVID-positive Dillon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers RB Jamaal Williams and LB Kamal Martin will not be available Thursday as they’ve been designated high-risk close contacts to A.J. Dillon, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

#Packers RB Jamaal Williams and LB Kamal Martin were both designated high-risk close contacts to A.J. Dillon, source said. They're out for Thursday night. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2020

From the NFL on Jamaal Williams and Kamal Martin: pic.twitter.com/DrcV1Mohcy — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 3, 2020

Williams and Martin officially out for Thursday. Status of Aaron Jones even more important now... https://t.co/Bdhm0LnCQW — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 3, 2020

Adding to the difficulty for the #Packers: There is pessimism that RB Aaron Jones (calf) will be back for Thursday, I’m told. GB is cautious. The current plan seems to be going with Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams vs the #49ers. Ervin has 10 career carries and Williams has 5. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

The Packers play the 49ers Thursday night in San Francisco. They’ll be without Williams, Martin and Dillon.

On Monday, the team placed A.J. Dillon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NFL and Players Association policy states the list is for players who test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person.

The team says the Packers have entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and Dillon has self-quarantined.

“We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol,” the team says.

Thursday’s kickoff is 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.