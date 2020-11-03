Advertisement

State Street businesses board up ahead of election

By Brittney Ermon
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -State Street business owners boarded up ahead of election day amid concerns of potential unrest.

It’s a sign of the times: plywood boards blanketing storefronts on State Street.

“It’s been a stressful year for sure. Sleep doesn’t come as easy as it used to,” Tess Dye, Irish Pub owner said.

She said neighboring business owners are being proactive. Some owners are re-boarding their windows before election day.

“There were people that boarded up on Friday and Saturday and then people that are doing it today,” Dye said.

Geoffrey Kopski, Freedom Skate Shop owner, is also erring on the side of caution.

“Given the climate of this year, better be safe than sorry,” Kopski said. “Regardless of what happens, I hope people can stay grounded and relatively peaceful.”

“The majority of Wisconsinites are frustrated, angry and anxious about the upcoming election,” Mike Wagner, UW-Madison political expert said.

Wagner said he conducted a recent survey showing 66 percent of Wisconsinites are on edge because of the election.

“Right now with this heightened and polarized environment, people are worried and some people don’t trust the system."Wagner said. “People are angry or getting ready to be angry if their side loses.”

He said election security is also a big concern.

“All of these things are a boiling cauldron of polarization. I think that’s one reason why some folks are worried about civil unrest after the election,” he said.

Madison police told NBC15 they will have additional staffing on election day to respond to any potential incidents.

