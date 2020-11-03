Sun Prairie expands loan criteria for businesses struggling due to COVID-19

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Emergency Loan Fund has expanded its eligibility criteria to support more local small businesses that have been negatively affected by COVID-19.

The Loan Oversight Committee expanded the criteria following their latest COVID-19 survey to better serve the local businesses in the area, according to a news release.

The eligibility criteria now includes:

Salaries, wages and benefits that were not covered or awarded through other grant or loan programs. Third party fees for point of sale systems for order and/or delivery management for restaurants, like Door Dash, Uber Eats, etc.

Chair of the committee and Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte said the committee will continue to monitor the effects of COVID-19 on the small business community.

“We want to ensure the funds are easily accessible by qualified small businesses, and that the funds can be invested in ways that can make the most impact,” Stechschulte said.

The committee will coordinate with their funding sources over the next few months in order to make any changes to the program. Some of the funding sources include the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District and City of Sun Prairie general fund. A representative from each of the organizations involved with funding also serve on the committee.

The Sun Prairie Emergency Loan Fund program totals up to $170,000.

Businesses who are interested in applying must have fewer than 26 employees, be able to prove they have been directly affected by COVID-19 and prove they were viable before the onset of the pandemic. The committee added that the businesses must also not have been able to cover their full costs to continue operating despite previously applying for PPP funds.

Eligible businesses will receive a maximum of $5,000, which the committee noted is a loan and will need to be paid back. The loan will be paid on a monthly basis, starting 90-180 days after receipt of funds at the current interest rate.

The loan fund is scheduled to remain open until the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.