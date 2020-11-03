Sunny and mild Election Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Tuesday morning! We are about to enter the nicest stretch of weather this fall, so make plans to get outside at some time this week to enjoy the weather. There will be no shortage of sunshine and high temperatures this week will be 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. The overnights aren’t going to even be that chilly.

Warm November Weather (WMTV NBC15)

There are no major weather woes on Election Day this year. This morning is not nearly as chilly as Monday morning. Temperatures this morning are about 5-10 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago. You’re still going to need a jacket out the door, though. Temperatures are in the 30s. A seasonably cool morning will quickly turn into a mild and sunny afternoon. Highs temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. Keep in mind, the average high for today is 51 degrees. At times it could be breezy. Expect a southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

Election Day Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be clear and not very chilly, especially for this time of year. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.

The warm November weather is going to stick around for the rest of the week. If anything, temperatures will only go up towards the end of the workweek and into the weekend. There could be some passing clouds from time to time, but each day will feature more sunshine than anything. Right now, there is not a drop of rain or flake of snow in the forecast until late this weekend or early next week. The long-range forecast models continue to bring in a cold front sometime early next week. This front will likely bring in our next best chance of rain and knock our temperatures down.

Next Big Weather Maker (WMTV NBC15)

Today will be warm for this time of year, but it won’t be the warmest presidential election day on record. Since 1900, the average high on the day of a presidential election day is 53 degrees. The warmest day of a presidential election was back in 1964. The high was 76 degrees. Since 1900, measurable rain has been recorded 10 times and measurable snow has been recorded 3 times. The snowiest presidential election day since 1900 was 1900.

Presidential Election Weather Stats (WMTV NBC15)

