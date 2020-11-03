Advertisement

Swing county Columbia Co. expecting high turnout on Election Day

The county flipped from blue to red in 2016, giving President Trump a narrow victory.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - One county to watch on Election Day is Columbia County, which flipped from blue to red in 2016. Some municipalities are already seeing high turnout.

In Portage, the clerk’s office was kept busy during early voting, averaging between 110 and 200 voters every day.

“Last Friday, they were waiting outside our door by the time we opened,” described city clerk Marie Moe.

Moe said many people were voting for the first time or hadn’t cast a ballot in years.

“I think that you see the public is really engaged in the election this year,” Moe said.

Moe expects the trend to continue on Election Day, making Columbia County an area to watch.

“We have had just lot and lots of questions about people wanting to come and vote on Election Day, so we are planning for a good-sized crowd,” Moe explained. She added, even on Monday morning, she was taking calls from voters asking how to register on Election Day.

In 2008 and 2012, President Barck Obama carried Columbia County by more than 4,000 votes. In 2016, the county flipped, and President Trump won by a much narrower margin, just 635 votes.

“Those are counties that I think Trump is looking to hold onto, maybe not expand his lead but just hold onto,” said Beloit College political science professor Philip Chen.

Chen said keeping those 2016 margins could mean victory for the president, but Biden could make inroads in swing counties like Columbia and Sauk.

“He may be able to play a little bit more to that Obama coalition and win back some of those counties,” Chen said.

Chen explained that swing counties could play a significant role in statewide results, but how much depends on turnout in larger municipalities.

“They may vote exactly or roughly the same as they did in 2016, and it simply doesn’t matter because of the turnout in Milwaukee,” he said.

Whichever way it goes in Columbia County on Tuesday, people will likely not have to wait long to find out. Moe said all absentee ballots in Portage should be processed by the time polls close.

