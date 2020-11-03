Advertisement

Trump ‘army’ of poll watchers led by veteran of fraud claims

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s campaign is poised to deploy an “army” of volunteers and paid staff on Tuesday to watch elections precincts in Democratic-leaning areas.

They’ll aim to gather accounts of ballot fraud that might then be used to challenge the validity of the vote count.

The effort is being led by a longtime Republican operative and former Trump White House aide, Mike Roman, who got his start in politics in 1993 by organizing investigations of voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

He has now organized what the campaign claims is 50,000 poll watchers, many of them through the “Army For Trump” website.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Janesville prepares for large absentee ballot count

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
More than 56% of Janesville voters have already cast a ballot early; in person or by mail. It adds up to twice the average number of absentee ballots returned during a Presidential Election.

State

Headed to the polls? Here’s what you need to know

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has voters covered when it comes to the information they need to know for Election Day.

Weather Headlines

PHOTOS: Blue moon lights up sky on Halloween in Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Brendan Johnson
A blue moon lit up the night sky on Halloween for the first time in 19 years in southern Wisconsin on Saturday.

News

DNR, hunters prepare for annual venison donation to families in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Wisconsin deer hunters are advised to start planning their annual venison donation to participating food pantries across Wisconsin.

Latest News

Politics

Higher turnout expected among Wisconsin voters of color

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
As the 2020 election inches closer, one thing political analysts are monitoring is voter turnout in communities of color.

Local

Photographer in right place at right time captures couple’s special day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
A photographer in the right place at the right time decided to capture a bride and groom's special day for free.

VOD Recordings

How voter turnout in communities of color could impact the election in WI

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recurring 5 p.m. news recording

News

A chance encounter with a photographer allowed a couple's wedding day to be captured

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Over 48,000 COVID-19 cases are active in Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

NBC15 Political Analyst: Voter turnout in communities of color could be higher than in 2016

Updated: 3 hours ago