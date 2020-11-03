Advertisement

What happens to ballots submitted by voters who die before Election Day

By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin reports a record number of early voters, and some of those ballots were filled out by people who have since passed away.

According to state law in Wisconsin, those votes will not count.

“Absentee voting is actually a privilege. It is not a right," said Reid Magney, public information officer for the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

For that reason, Magney reminds voters there are protections that happen on Election Day that do not happen with the absentee voting process, and a number of rules come into play.

“Absentee ballots are not actually cast until Election Day. Putting your ballot in your envelope and sending it back doesn’t actually cast the ballot," said Magney.

According to state law, poll workers and election inspectors in Wisconsin cannot count ballots filled out by people they know have died. The pandemic puts a new light on that law passed in the 1980s as an unknown number of votes already submitted will go uncounted in this election.

“Our hearts certainly go out to family members of people who have died recently from COVID,” said Magney. “It’s a terrible thing, but that’s Wisconsin law, and it’s been that way for a long, long time.”

State officials run death certificates from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) against names in the voter registration system and work with local clerks to remove those who have passed from the statewide voter list and the poll books.

“Depending on the size of the city, village or town, the clerk very often looks at obituaries to see, ‘Have any of my voters died?’ They also look to see news of people having moved away and things like that too to update the voter rolls,” said Magney.

It is a process that takes time, and Magney tells Action 2 News not every single person who has died can be removed immediately: “The logistics of that just don’t happen.”

