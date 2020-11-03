Advertisement

Wisconsin cancels Saturday’s game against Purdue

(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin has canceled its home game against the Purdue Boilermakers this game because of recent COVID-19 infections.

UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez made the announcement Tuesday morning, adding that all team-related activities remain “paused indefinitely.”

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” Alvarez said. "We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday.

This is the second game to be canceled because of coronavirus. Neither game will be rescheduled.

Over the past seven days, the 10 student-athletes and 11 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The university says there are currently 27 active cases.

“We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible,” Alvarex said.

The Wisconsin football team’s home game against Purdue on Saturday will not be played and team-related activities remain paused indefinitely, UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez announced Tuesday.

Saturday’s game will not be rescheduled.

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” Alvarez said. “We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible.”

There have been five (two staff and three student-athletes) positive COVID-19 PCR tests recorded since Saturday, Oct. 31. Over the last seven days (Oct. 27-Nov. 2), student-athletes (10) and staff (11) have registered a total of 21 positive tests. There are currently 27 active cases in the program, all since Saturday, Oct. 24. That includes 15 football student-athletes and 12 staff members.

The Badger football team first paused team activities on Oct. 28 and its scheduled game at Nebraska on Oct. 31 was cancelled.

Wisconsin Athletics plans to provide another update on Saturday, Nov. 7.

UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez will hold a media availability via Zoom at Noon CT. Please email me if you would like to have access to that call.

Full statement from Wiscosnin Athletics

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Badgers

Badgers football reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin confirmed Thursday that three more members of the Badgers football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Badgers

UW football on hold after Chryst, 11 others test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days after a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Badgers

Report: Badgers QB Graham Mertz tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 a second time, meaning he will be out for at least the next three games for the Badgers.

Badgers

UW’s Mertz named Big Ten’s co-offensive player of the week, freshman of the week

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
It didn’t take long for University of Wisconsin’s freshman quarterback to start filling his collegiate trophy shelf.

Latest News

Badgers

Madison mayor joins letter urging Big Ten to take more COVID-19 precautions for football games

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
On Tuesday, Rhodes-Conway joined all the other mayors of all but one of the cities where Big Ten universities to sign an open letter to the conference

Badgers

Badgers release start time for Week 2 game at Nebraska

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
It's a Halloween showdown for Wisconsin against the Cornhuskers.

Basketball

Fiserv Forum to host NCAA Tournament in 2025

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
The NCAA Tournament is coming to Milwaukee - four years from now.

Nfl

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III has been cited by Denver police for driving under the influence and speeding.

Badgers

Wisconsin to kickoff Big Ten’s return with Friday night game

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Big Ten has announced its game times for its return to college football.

Badgers

UW Chancellor takes seat on NCAA Board of Governors

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
On Thursday, the university announced her appointment to a four-year term on the collegiate organization’s Board of Governors.